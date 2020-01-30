Lead, asbestos contamination shuts down Pennsylvania schools

Students at three Pennsylvania schools had been told to stay home amid concerns over lead and asbestos contamination.

Crews in the Scranton School District are conducting air quality tests and making emergency repairs Thursday, one day after Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled a $1.1 billion plan to help Pennsylvania’s public schools remediate lead and asbestos.

School districts statewide have been grappling with how to address environmental hazards in aging school buildings.

Officials in the Scranton district knew about problems with lead as early as 2016. State police are investigating what officials did to address tainted water.

