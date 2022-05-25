PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Lead-Free Promise is launching the #paleadfreehouse legislative promise initiative.

It is a coalition of more than 53 organizations. Their goal is that each of the 203 state house members are committed to protecting Pennsylvania children by taking a stand against lead paint poisoning.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The commonwealth continues to lead the nation in lead exposure with the second largest number of children testing positive for lead positioning among all states.

“Lead produces all sorts of problems related to cognitive functioning and psychosocial functioning. Kids with lead poisoning have lower rates in reading and math readiness. They are more likely to drop out of high school, the more likely they will be incarcerated.” Family and Community Medicine doctor at Penn Medicine Dr. Jeffery R. Martin said.

7,000 Pennsylvania children are poisoned every year.