Leading senior care organizations demanding release of federal funding for nursing homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s leading senior care advocacy organizations filed a lawsuit Monday, in the state Commonwealth Court to demand the Wolf Administration re-allocate more than $150 million in federal dollars that were directed to Pennsylvania’s nursing home residents.

“We were forced to file this lawsuit because the administration is simply ignoring clear language in Pennsylvania law that requires all of these funds to be paid to nursing facilities,” said LeadingAge PA President Adam Marles. “Federal lawmakers specifically designated more than $150 million to help caregivers reeling under the financial costs of this ongoing pandemic.”

“Despite our best efforts during months of negotiations, the commonwealth has refused to distribute this funding to our long-term care providers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, jeopardizing mitigation efforts and the safety of the residents in our care,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of PHCA. “We have no doubt the Wolf Administration wants the best for Pennsylvania’s long-term care residents, and the best way for us to achieve that shared goal is for the immediate distribution of these funds.”