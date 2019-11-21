Legislature passes ‘sextortion’ bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation to create a new crime of sexual extortion is on its way to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 1402 makes it a crime to extort someone for sexual acts, images or videos, also known as sextortion. The Senate unanimously approved the measure on Wednesday.

Rep. Tedd Nesbit (R-Butler/Mercer), a co-sponsor, said sexual extortion is a growing form of sexual exploitation that often falls through the cracks of the criminal justice system.

He said the mix of technology and those who want to criminally exploit others is significantly responsible for the rise in the crime.

Nesbit pointed to a Department of Justice report that found sexual extortion is “by far the most significantly growing threat to children.” The report said 71% of cases involve victims under the age of 18.

