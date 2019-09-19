Legs found in Susquehanna River may belong to remains found in Philadelphia

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities reportedly are investigating whether portions of two sawn-off human legs found along the Susquehanna River in May are those of a woman missing for 16 years before her dismembered remains were found Monday in a Philadelphia self-storage facility.

Investigators in Lycoming County told ABC television station WNEP-TV they are looking into whether the legs are those of Brenda Jacobs, a Montoursville woman who had been missing since 2003.

Brenda Jacobs

The Philadelphia district attorney’s office said Jacobs’s ex-boyfriend, 49-year-old Jade Gillette Babcock, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in her death.

Police found the legless body of Jacobs in the storage locker after receiving a tip from Babcock’s current girlfriend.

Lycoming County prosecutors are expected to charge Babcock with homicide, WNEP reported.

The legs were found by a fisherman May 11 near the Hepburn Street Dam in Williamsport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

