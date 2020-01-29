Lehigh University imposes new restrictions on Greek life

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Lehigh University is imposing new restrictions on fraternities and sororities – amounting to a “pause” on their activities – following reports that earlier warnings about excessive alcohol consumption and other misconduct had gone unheeded by the groups at the eastern Pennsylvania university.

President John Simon said in an email Tuesday that new members cannot be recruited and social activities are being suspended. In addition, wine and beer won’t be allowed in the Greek houses or individual rooms.

Last year, the university announced a ban on hard liquor and other restrictions as part of a crackdown on the organizations.

