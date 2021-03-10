L&I to add 500 new customer service representatives to UC call center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) is making it easier for Pennsylvanians with questions or issues to reach the department, adding at least 500 new customer service representatives to the unemployment compensation call center.

According to the department, existing experienced staff will transition to resolving claims full time.

“To the individuals on unemployment programs who’ve struggled to reach one of our customer service representatives, we’ve not only heard you – we listened,” said Acting Secretary Berrier. “Adding at least 500 new customer service representatives accomplishes two important goals. It will make it easier for people to reach us via phone and will enable more experienced staff to focus solely on resolving and processing claims.”

L&I is working to hire the initial round of staff by June, and is prepared to hire up to 1,000 new staff to take claimants’ calls and improve unemployment compensation customer service.