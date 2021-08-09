L&I to announce free online job training program for Pennsylvanians

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is set to launch a free online job training program Monday to help Pennsylvanians learn new career skills.

People across the commonwealth will be able to participate in the free online training program which is a part of the Wolf Administration’s efforts to find quality jobs.

Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland is expected to announce the program Monday around 10 a.m. alongside Lancaster County Workforce Development Board Executive Director Cathy Rychalsky and area business representatives.

In Lancaster, State senators and local businesses said millions of jobs remained unfilled throughout the commonwealth, citing extra unemployment money as a driver of the labor shortage. Others believed the reasons to be more nuanced saying wage shortages, transportation inequities, affordable housing and accessible childcare are to blame.

But hope for many could be on the horizon. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor reported the addition of 943,000 jobs in July, driving the unemployment rate down to 5.4%. The report indicated the latest sign that the reopening of the economy is propelling a rebound from the pandemic recession.