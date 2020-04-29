Liquor reform bill passes Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Rep. Perry Warren (D-Bucks) announced his liquor reform bill, House Bill 327, passed the House on Wednesday with bipartisan support.

The bill would amend the Liquor Code and clarify the process on whether to allow for the sale of liquor in their municipality in a primary, municipal or general election.

“The passage of this bill, coupled with Act 48 enacted last year, streamlines the process for residents’ right to decide whether to permit alcohol sales in a municipality,” Warren said in a release. “This bill is about modernizing the state liquor system to better suit the needs of Pennsylvanians.”

House Bill 327 also has a COVID-19 emergency provision which would allow licensed restaurants and hotels that have lost more than 25% of their average monthly sales during the disaster to sell prepared beverages or mixed drinks for off-premise consumption in quantities of 4 oz. to 64 oz. during the disaster emergency and mitigation period.

“This amendment will support our local restaurants selling food, beer and wine for curbside pickup and takeout during this time of crisis by allowing them to expand the products they can provide to consumers. I thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for supporting this legislation,” Warren said.

Lower Makefield Township has scheduled a liquor referendum for the June 2 primary election. The bill now goes to the Senate for vote on the bill.