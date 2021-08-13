Little League World Series: General public admission canceled

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 infections, the Little League World Series has revoked its 3,000 daily Complex Access Tickets, a press release states.

“The health and well-being of our teams and mitigating their exposure to COVID-19 must continue to be our main priority, as we conclude our World Series events. With updated guidance from the CDC, and in consultation with our Pandemic Response Advisory Commission and medical advisors, we feel it’s essential to revert our attendance policy to unfortunately limit the spectators in Williamsport to the family and friends of our 16 participating teams and our highest-level volunteers and supporters. We are disappointed that we must rollback our spectators joining us in Williamsport this year, but are eager to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for the 16 teams who will compete in the World Series this summer.” Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

The press release reiterates that they are saddened to make this decision but they feel it is the correct thing to do.

The teams have each received 250 team passes for their friends, families and community members which will still be honored.