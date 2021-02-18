Local electric company advocates for reliable broadband to rural communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Now more than ever, reliable broadband service is crucial as many businesses and schools are operating remotely.

This issue was the focus of a virtual public hearing on Thursday involving state legislators. Research shows that rural areas in Pennsylvania don’t have access to high-speed internet.

Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative spoke at the hearing about its mission to change that, including the installation of 500 miles of fiber optic cable.

But, they acknowledge, more will need to be done.

“I fear if we don’t address the issue at the local state and federal level, rural Pennsylvania will just, like many other rural states across the country are, suffer the consequences for years to come,” said Craig Eccher, president and CEO of Tri-County Rural Electric.

Eccher says investment in broadband will not only help economic development but also help expand access to healthcare through telemedicine.