Local heart surgeon running for Governor in Pennsylvania

(WETM) — Dr. Nche Zama, a native of Cameroon who immigrated to the United States at the age of 14, has announced his candidacy for Governor of Pennsylvania.

A renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Zama has worked across Pennsylvania for local hospitals such as Guthrie and Arnot Health, as well as Aria Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia; York Hospital in York; and Pocono Heart and Vascular Institute in East Stroudsburg.

“For too long, Pennsylvania has been sick. Our economy, schools, and healthcare system have been broken for years while Harrisburg has been in a coma. Pennsylvania should have a trillion-dollar economy that is globally competitive and strongly supported by world-class schools and a top-notch healthcare system. As an ardent supporter of educational, technological, business and healthcare excellence, I am running for governor to lead the charge and address these and other ills confronting this great Commonwealth,” Dr. Zama said.

“Just like you, I see what is going on in Harrisburg. It’s broken. Throughout my career, I have led high-performance teams to strive for excellence while embracing a patient-centered philosophy. We identify a problem, propose a solution, implement life-saving measures, monitor the results, and achieve success! As Governor, I will lead the best teams to transform Pennsylvania into a globally competitive force that serves the people of this Commonwealth.”

Dr. Zama is scheduled to make a formal announcement of his candidacy at the Shawnee Inn near East Stroudsburg on Thursday evening. He enters a race that includes Lou Barletta, the Republican Party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018.