Lottery launches virtual horse racing game

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery has launched its latest virtual sports game.

Derby Cash Horse Racing is a virtual horse racing game that gives players a chance to win up to $800,000 on a $1 play every five minutes.

Each race consists of 12 horses, all having different chances of winning. Players can select from one to 12 horses to finish in up to four places: first, second, third, and fourth place, depending on the play type.

Purchases can be made anywhere Lottery games are sold and races can be watched at nearly 2,000 Lottery retailers, mainly bars and restaurants.

