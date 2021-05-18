Lou Barletta getting head start on next year’s gubernatorial race

(WHTM) — Lou Barletta won’t be on the ballot until next May, but he was working the polls on Tuesday night.

He was in the Midstate stumping for other candidates and himself after announcing his run for Governor in 2022.

Barletta is the former Mayor of Hazelton and Congressman in the 11th district, which used to include parts of the Midstate.

He tried to unseat US Senator Bob Casey last year and lost badly but Barletta says that was a plus in his run for PA’s top job.

“Bob Casey, Arlen Specter and Pat Toomey all lost their first statewide races. Sometimes you need to do it. Run statewide, get that network out there, get people to know you,” Barletta said. “The second time around people are more comfortable because they already know who you are and I think that’s a great advantage I have.”

Barletta says he welcomes other Republican candidates. It’s widely believed that Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro will run for Governor as well, but there has been no formal announcement yet.