(STACKER) — Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States. Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

50. Allegheny County

Median household income: $61,043

— 1.1% below state median, 2.9% below national median

— 1.1% below state median, 2.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 28.8%

— #466 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #466 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

— #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

49. Dauphin County

Median household income: $60,715

— 1.7% below state median, 3.4% below national median

— 1.7% below state median, 3.4% below national median Households earning over $100k: 25.7%

— #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

48. Westmoreland County

Median household income: $60,471

— 2.1% below state median, 3.8% below national median

— 2.1% below state median, 3.8% below national median Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

— #613 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #613 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

47. Centre County

Median household income: $60,403

— 2.2% below state median, 3.9% below national median

— 2.2% below state median, 3.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

— #487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #487 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

46. Lebanon County

Median household income: $60,281

— 2.4% below state median, 4.1% below national median

— 2.4% below state median, 4.1% below national median Households earning over $100k: 22.9%

— #969 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #969 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

45. Wyoming County

Median household income: $59,415

— 3.8% below state median, 5.5% below national median

— 3.8% below state median, 5.5% below national median Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

— #812 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #812 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

44. Union County

Median household income: $59,399

— 3.8% below state median, 5.5% below national median

— 3.8% below state median, 5.5% below national median Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

— #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

43. Snyder County

Median household income: $58,997

— 4.4% below state median, 6.1% below national median

— 4.4% below state median, 6.1% below national median Households earning over $100k: 20.6%

— #1,312 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,312 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

— #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

42. Montour County

Median household income: $58,333

— 5.5% below state median, 7.2% below national median

— 5.5% below state median, 7.2% below national median Households earning over $100k: 25.0%

— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

41. Beaver County

Median household income: $57,807

— 6.4% below state median, 8.0% below national median

— 6.4% below state median, 8.0% below national median Households earning over $100k: 24.7%

— #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Pennsylvania, according to Tripadvisor

40. Carbon County

Median household income: $57,006

— 7.7% below state median, 9.3% below national median

— 7.7% below state median, 9.3% below national median Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

— #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

39. Wayne County

Median household income: $56,096

— 9.1% below state median, 10.7% below national median

— 9.1% below state median, 10.7% below national median Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

— #1,207 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,207 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

38. Susquehanna County

Median household income: $54,966

— 11.0% below state median, 12.5% below national median

— 11.0% below state median, 12.5% below national median Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

— #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

37. Greene County

Median household income: $54,776

— 11.3% below state median, 12.8% below national median

— 11.3% below state median, 12.8% below national median Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

— #1,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

36. Lycoming County

Median household income: $54,241

— 12.2% below state median, 13.7% below national median

— 12.2% below state median, 13.7% below national median Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

35. Juniata County

Median household income: $53,879

— 12.7% below state median, 14.3% below national median

— 12.7% below state median, 14.3% below national median Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

— #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

— #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

34. Fulton County

Median household income: $53,476

— 13.4% below state median, 14.9% below national median

— 13.4% below state median, 14.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

— #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

33. Luzerne County

Median household income: $53,473

— 13.4% below state median, 14.9% below national median

— 13.4% below state median, 14.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

— #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

32. Elk County

Median household income: $53,440

— 13.4% below state median, 15.0% below national median

— 13.4% below state median, 15.0% below national median Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

— #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

31. Lackawanna County

Median household income: $52,821

— 14.5% below state median, 15.9% below national median

— 14.5% below state median, 15.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,146 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,146 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

30. Bradford County

Median household income: $52,358

— 15.2% below state median, 16.7% below national median

— 15.2% below state median, 16.7% below national median Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

— #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

29. Schuylkill County

Median household income: $52,280

— 15.3% below state median, 16.8% below national median

— 15.3% below state median, 16.8% below national median Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

28. Huntingdon County

Median household income: $51,678

— 16.3% below state median, 17.8% below national median

— 16.3% below state median, 17.8% below national median Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

— #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

27. Erie County

Median household income: $51,529

— 16.5% below state median, 18.0% below national median

— 16.5% below state median, 18.0% below national median Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

26. Armstrong County

Median household income: $51,410

— 16.7% below state median, 18.2% below national median

— 16.7% below state median, 18.2% below national median Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

— #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

25. Tioga County

Median household income: $51,324

— 16.9% below state median, 18.3% below national median

— 16.9% below state median, 18.3% below national median Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

— #1,810 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,810 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

24. Clinton County

Median household income: $50,923

— 17.5% below state median, 19.0% below national median

— 17.5% below state median, 19.0% below national median Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

23. Mercer County

Median household income: $50,696

— 17.9% below state median, 19.3% below national median

— 17.9% below state median, 19.3% below national median Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

— #1,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

22. Columbia County

Median household income: $50,550

— 18.1% below state median, 19.6% below national median

— 18.1% below state median, 19.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

— #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

21. Bedford County

Median household income: $50,509

— 18.2% below state median, 19.6% below national median

— 18.2% below state median, 19.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

— #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

20. Crawford County

Median household income: $50,304

— 18.5% below state median, 20.0% below national median

— 18.5% below state median, 20.0% below national median Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

— #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

19. Warren County

Median household income: $50,250

— 18.6% below state median, 20.0% below national median

— 18.6% below state median, 20.0% below national median Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

— #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

18. Mifflin County

Median household income: $50,219

— 18.7% below state median, 20.1% below national median

— 18.7% below state median, 20.1% below national median Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

— #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

17. Lawrence County

Median household income: $50,204

— 18.7% below state median, 20.1% below national median

— 18.7% below state median, 20.1% below national median Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

— #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

16. Venango County

Median household income: $49,945

— 19.1% below state median, 20.5% below national median

— 19.1% below state median, 20.5% below national median Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania

15. Indiana County

Median household income: $49,320

— 20.1% below state median, 21.5% below national median

— 20.1% below state median, 21.5% below national median Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

— #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,553 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

14. Blair County

Median household income: $49,181

— 20.3% below state median, 21.7% below national median

— 20.3% below state median, 21.7% below national median Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

— #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,775 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

— #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

13. Somerset County

Median household income: $49,089

— 20.5% below state median, 21.9% below national median

— 20.5% below state median, 21.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

— #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #1,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide

12. Clearfield County

Median household income: $49,015

— 20.6% below state median, 22.0% below national median

— 20.6% below state median, 22.0% below national median Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

— #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

11. Northumberland County

Median household income: $48,671

— 21.2% below state median, 22.6% below national median

— 21.2% below state median, 22.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

— #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

10. McKean County

Median household income: $48,647

— 21.2% below state median, 22.6% below national median

— 21.2% below state median, 22.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

— #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

9. Jefferson County

Median household income: $47,603

— 22.9% below state median, 24.3% below national median

— 22.9% below state median, 24.3% below national median Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

— #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,213 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

8. Sullivan County

Median household income: $47,407

— 23.2% below state median, 24.6% below national median

— 23.2% below state median, 24.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,495 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

7. Fayette County

Median household income: $47,364

— 23.3% below state median, 24.6% below national median

— 23.3% below state median, 24.6% below national median Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

— #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 14.9%

— #818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

6. Clarion County

Median household income: $46,680

— 24.4% below state median, 25.7% below national median

— 24.4% below state median, 25.7% below national median Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

— #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

5. Cambria County

Median household income: $46,659

— 24.4% below state median, 25.8% below national median

— 24.4% below state median, 25.8% below national median Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,065 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 14.0%

— #972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

4. Philadelphia County

Median household income: $45,927

— 25.6% below state median, 26.9% below national median

— 25.6% below state median, 26.9% below national median Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

— #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 19.1%

— #322 highest rate among all counties nationwide

3. Potter County

Median household income: $45,419

— 26.4% below state median, 27.7% below national median

— 26.4% below state median, 27.7% below national median Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

— #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

— #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

2. Cameron County

Median household income: $41,165

— 33.3% below state median, 34.5% below national median

— 33.3% below state median, 34.5% below national median Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

— #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

— #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

1. Forest County