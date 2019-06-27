Lt. Gov. denies ‘orchestrated attack’ over welfare bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor denies Republican accusations that he and other Democrats took part in an “orchestrated attack” over a bill to end a program that offers $200 a month to people deemed unable to work.

Choas erupted Wednesday when Republicans attempted to block Democrats from offering amendments to keep the benefit for military veterans, cancer survivors and others.

At one point, Senate Republican Leader Jake Corman told Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the presiding officer of the Senate, that he was becoming a “partisan hack” as he screamed that Fetterman had ignored chamber rules by letting a Democratic senator speak over him.

“There was no coordination whatsoever,” Fetterman said Thursday. “In fact, it all started when I went over putting the Senate at ease to try and talk to the Republicans into just figuring a dignified way that we could wind us down, and then it escalated from there. So, this was spontaneous and a decision that their leadership made to escalate and things went from there.”

Fetterman said he has not yet had a chance to talk with Corman. He said he’s optimistic they’ll be able to move on.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.