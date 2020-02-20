Lt. governor breaks silence on Twitter tiff, unblocks two users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lt. Gov.John Fetterman has responded to the two men he previously blocked for commenting on a photo of his wife, Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, wearing a traditional Carnaval outfit.

The two men did not take kindly to being blocked, hiring an attorney and claiming their First Amendment rights were violated.

Attorney Marc Scaringi sent a letter to Fetterman on Friday, requesting that he unblock his clients and apologize to them on Twitter or risk a defamation lawsuit.

Fetterman said in a statement:

“You and your clients appear willing to squander taxpayer resources in this frivolous endeavor. In this, and in every instance, my first instinct is to avoid this waste whenever possible. Your clients’ unblocked status will be revisited if they again target my family with unwelcomed postings on my personal Twitter account. I am neither offering, nor requesting an apology and consider this matter closed.”