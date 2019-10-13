Mack Truck workers in 3 states to strike

File- In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo a UAW flag flies near strikers outside the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Mich. A General Motors contract offer to striking union members has wage increases or lump-sum payments in all four years. But a person briefed on the offer says it was rejected because it took money from other places to fund profit sharing and didn’t give temporary workers a clear path to a full-time job. Still, the offer made late Monday is likely to be the framework for whatever agreement is reached to end the strike by 49,000 workers that has halted production in the U.S. and severely cut output in Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

MACUNGIE, Pa. (AP) – The union representing thousands of workers at Mack Truck plants in Pennsylvania and two other states has announced plans to go on strike this weekend.

The United Automobile Workers Union Local 677 said on its website that the Mack Truck council voted Thursday night to begin a walkout at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The company said the strike involves about 3,500 employees at facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

Picketing was to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Mack Truck cab and vehicle assembly plant and a logistics center in Macungie just outside Allentown.

The union says many issues remain unresolved, including wage increases, job security, and pension and health benefits.

Mack Trucks President Martin Weissburg said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the decision, saying progress was being made.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.