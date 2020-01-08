Mack Trucks to lay off 300 at Pennsylvania assembly plant

MACUNGIE, Pa. (AP) — Mack Trucks plans to lay off 305 employees at its assembly plant north of Philadelphia.

The company is blaming the layoffs at its Lower Macungue Township plant on a downturn in the heavy-duty truck market.

The (Allentown) Morning Call says the layoffs will take effect at the end of February. The cuts represent about 13% of the plant’s payroll.

The layoffs were expected after Mack said last month that it would need to slow production to cope with reduced demand. Mack expects the North American truck market to be down nearly 30% this year.

