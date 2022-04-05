LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A special election has hit a major roadblock in Luzerne County as mail-in ballots did not arrive for hundred of voters on Tuesday.

The special election is for a State Representative to fill the seat of Tarah Toohil who is now a County Judge. 305 people who requested mail-in ballots have not yet received them. A judge says those ballots can still be counted if they arrive and are postmarked by Friday.

Luzerne County officials blame the Department of State for the mishap. Several members of the state legislature are asking for more information on why this happened.