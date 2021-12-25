Man, 2 children killed in early Christmas Day fire in Bucks County; 2 hurt

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man and two children were found dead after an early-morning fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home on Christmas Day that officials said may have been sparked by Christmas tree lights.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Quakertown police say fire units were called to Essex Court shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found half of a twin home ablaze. Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said the bodies of 41-year-old Eric King and the two children, whose identities hadn’t immediately been confirmed, were found in the dwelling.

Another adult and a child were treated at a hospital. The cause remains under investigation.