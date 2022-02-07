Man arrested for stealing bobcat from animal farm in Monroe County

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owners of an animal farm zoo in the Poconos say they were heartbroken after one of their beloved animals, a 22-year-old bobcat named Blanche was stolen Friday morning.

The owners spoke to us about the moment they saw a video of the suspect holding her with his bare hands and leaving.

“It is the most bizarre thing in our 52 years,” said Jon Lowris, owner of Pocono Snake and Animal Farm.

Friday morning a man, later identified as Semyon Levit, 45 of Bushkill, was captured on video walking inside the Pocono Snake and Animal Farm. Just four minutes later he was spotted holding something while leaving.

“Him, with the cat in his arms, walking out the front door, drops our arthritic 22-year-old bobcat two or three times, and then holds her by her neck and is yelling at her in the parking lot,” explained Lowris.

Lowris says the security door didn’t properly close which left the door unlocked. An employee showed up 15 minutes later finding the bobcat gone and money left behind.

"There was $50 left on the outside of the winter enclosure that he had left there, for some odd reason," stated Lowris.





Lowris says they’re closed for the winter and now are questioning how Levit got in and out within minutes.

“We’ve been doing renovations, and yeah, no one’s been in here. No one even knew that we moved her up to the warm indoor enclosure for wintertime because we did that when we closed,” explained Lowris.

State Police conducted an investigation stating Troopers caught sight of Levit’s vehicle. They followed him down 209 and he actually pulled back into the animal farm. State Police located the bobcat in the trunk of Levit’s vehicle.

“It was awesome, the outpouring from friends, people we don’t even know and everyone sharing it on social media and five people even calling me and telling me who this man was before we even had a clue. It’s incredible, I’m just so happy to have her back,” explained Lowris.

The owner says Blanche did get a little injury to her claw when she was dropped by the suspect but she’s happy to be back.

Levit has been charged with numerous criminal charges including burglary, theft, open lewdness, and animal cruelty.