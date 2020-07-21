Man arrested in connection to multiple rapes of Penn State students

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Port Matilda man was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges of sexual assault that happened between 2010 and 2017.

Jeffrey Fields, 36, was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, simple assault and rape of forcible compulsion in connection with four rapes of Penn State students.

In all four cases, the victims were female and were assaulted outdoors by an unknown male.

According to the State College Police Department, DNA was collected during rape examinations performed at the time of each assault. Those DNA samples were submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab which linked all four rapes to one unknown suspect. During the investigation process, the State College Police utilized Genetic Genealogy Screening to develop Jeffrey Fields as the suspect involved in the rapes.

According to police, all of the rapes happened in the borough of State College. One rape happened in 2010, two occurred in 2011 and another in 2017. All of the victims were either 19 or 20 years old.

Fields was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon and placed in the Centre County Correctional Facility without bail.

