Man arrested in series of street fires in north Philadelphia

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
fire truck_323140

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with a half-dozen fires intentionally set along the street in a portion of north Philadelphia, police said.

Officers responding to an 8:30 a.m. Wednesday call found six fires ignited in the area at physical structures, a trash container and various piles of waste, police said in a statement

Police said they learned that that the fires had been intentionally set by a man in his 40s carrying a dark-colored backpack. No injures were reported.

A suspect was apprehended by city and transit police at the 69th street Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority terminal, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss