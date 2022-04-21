HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man with wire fraud after investigators say he gained over $4.8 million in a health insurance companies scheme.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Sergey Duman, 45, of Las Vegas, Nevada, participated in a scheme to defraud private health insurance companies in the US, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania between January and June 2020.

Investigators stated Duman purchased telemedicine company Cedar Care Pharmacy in Allentown, in January 2020, and regularly submitted prescriptions that had been written without the knowledge of the listed patient.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to authorities, Cedar Care Pharmacy then fraudulently submitted private insurance and Medicaid claims for the prescriptions, even though the pharmacy never provided the prescribed medications to the patients.

Officials say the total amount of the fraudulent claims exceeds $4.8 million.

Dunman has been charged with wire fraud. He faces the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine