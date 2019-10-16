Man charged in girlfriend’s murder seeks change of venue

by: The Associated Press

Haley Lorenzen

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (AP) – The attorney for a man charged in the death of his girlfriend, whose remains were found in a Pennsylvania river, wants his client’s upcoming trial moved to a different county.

Defense attorney Tim Michaels said Tuesday it would be impossible for 32-year-old Phillip Walters of Mill City to get a fair trial in Wyoming County because the case had garnered “a great deal of public attention.”

Walters was charged in January with criminal homicide in the death of 24-year-old Haley Lorenzen, who was missing for more than seven months before her remains were found July 20 by a kayaker in the Susquehanna River in Plymouth.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that District Attorney Jeff Mitchell called the idea of public opinion being swayed by online comments “pure speculation.”

