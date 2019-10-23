Man charged in murder of 2-year-old killed in her home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a Chester man has been charged in the murder of a 2-year-old inside her Philadelphia home.

Philadelphia’s district attorney’s office said Wednesday that Freddie Perez has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday night. Officials say a second suspect has been detained on unrelated charges.

Attorney information for Perez could not be found.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, when someone outside the home fired several shots into the Kensington residence.

A 2-year-old girl was struck in the back of the head, while her 24-year-old mother was struck in the head and in the back. The child died in her mother’s arms.

A 33-year-old man who was working at the home was hit in the stomach and critically injured. But both adults are expected to survive.

