Man charged in rape on Philadelphia train held for trial

SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards speaks during a news conference as SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel III stands behind her on an El platform at the 69th Street Transportation Center, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Philadelphia, following a brutal rape on the El, as other riders watched, over the weekend. They discussed the emergency call boxes on SEPTA trains and how to properly contact police from the trains. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train outside Philadelphia while other passengers were present has been ordered held for trial by a magistrate judge.

Thirty-five-year-old Fiston Ngoy is charged with rape and related offenses in the Oct. 13 attack on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train that drew international attention after police initially said bystanders should have intervened. Authorities later said they believe the passengers did not realize that a rape was occurring.

The court appearance Monday came the same day as Philadelphia City Council committees held a joint hearing on SEPTA safety.