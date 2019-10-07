Man charged with killing stepmother and stepbrother

MEADVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting deaths of his stepmother and his brother in northwestern Pennsylvania.

District Attorney Francis Schultz says the bodies of 49-year-old Shannon Whitman and 10-year-old Darrin Whitman were found Aug. 10 inside a Randolph Township home.

The county coroner’s office said both died of gunshot wounds to the head.

Jack Turner, 21, was arraigned Monday in Crawford County and faces charges in the alleged theft of the Whitmans’ car and the robbery of a Millcreek Township convenience store on the day after the killings.

Schultz says Turner is Shannon Whitman’s stepson and the boy’s brother.

He was arrested Aug. 14 in Charleston, West Virginia and returned to Pennsylvania. A call seeking comment was made to his attorney.

The Office of the District Attorney announced the Pennsylvania State Police charged Jack Turner with criminal homicide, burglary, and theft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.