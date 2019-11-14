Man died in car crash after fleeing drunken driving stop

WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors in Pennsylvania say a man who died in a car crash was fleeing a drunken driving stop.

Authorities say 55-year-old Todd Kresge, of Whitehall Township, was pronounced dead after the crash Monday night.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin says a Northampton officer approached Kresge in his parked car and became suspicious that he was under the influence.

Martin says the officer was prepared to administer field-sobriety tests when Kresge fled toward Whitehall Township and crashed into another car.

Martin says the other driver’s leg was broken after the crash. That driver’s name was not released.

The crash is under investigation.

