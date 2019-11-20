Man drives from New York to Pennsylvania to return lost keys

HONESDALE, Pa. (WHTM) – A bagel shop manager in New York drove three hours to Pennsylvania to return a customer’s lost key fob.

Diana Chong told WABC-TV she popped into the Middle Island bagel shop for coffee Saturday morning before getting on the road for a pre-Thanksgiving gathering with friends. Her husband drove 180 miles to Honesdale before Chong realized she’d forgotten the fob needed to restart the car.

“I’m just happy we made to our destination,” Chong said. “If we would have stopped to let out the dog and shut off the car, we would have been stranded.”

Chong called the bagel shop and told manager Vincent Proscia she had left her keys there.

“I said I’ll overnight them,” Proscia told WABC. “She called back and said that (I) can’t overnight them and was like, I can’t go to work on Monday. I said I’ll be right there. Send me the address, I’ll come drop them off.”

Overnighting the keys was not an option because there was no Sunday delivery.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” Proscia said. “If it happened to my wife, I would want someone else to do it for her.”

“He only knows me from coming in every morning,” Chong said. “He just, without hesitation, came all the way, drove three-and-a-half hours there, three-and-a-half hours back, got two hours sleep to go to work the next day. I can’t ask for anything more.”

Chong told Newsday she insisted on giving Proscia $200 for gas and tolls and a gift card.

Proscia says he got stopped for speeding on the return trip, but the officer let him go after he showed a thank-you card from Chong.

Information and video from WABC-TV, https://abc7ny.com/

The Associated Press contributed to this report.