Man found dead from apparent homicide in Montour County

COOPER TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the scene of an apparent homicide in Cooper Township early morning on Wednesday.
John W. Ditzler Jr., 83, was found dead in his home on Bloom Road. The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and have spoken with a person of interest. They say there is no danger to the public at this time.
An autopsy for the victim has been scheduled.
