Man gets 32 months for phony document in Cosby-linked case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Maryland man was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison for filing a phony document in a lawsuit linked to the Bill Cosby sex assault case.

Federal investigators said that 48-year-old Joseph Johnson had a phony court document filed in support of Cosby that was purportedly signed by a lawyer for accuser Andrea Constand.

Investigators tracked the filing to Johnson and said he had searched for the words “Cosby” and “Constand” online over 10,000 times.

A jury convicted him of identify theft and making false statements. His lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

