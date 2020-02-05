Man held for trial in shooting deaths of 2 men at campground

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A north Philadelphia man has been ordered to stand trial in the shooting deaths of two men at a suburban campground last fall.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a district judge in Bucks County scheduled arraignment in county court next month for 41-year-old Miles Jones.

Prosecutors say an Oct. 10 argument at an annual get-together at Homestead Campground in West Rockhill Township ended in the deaths of 41-year-old Eric Braxton and 46-year-old Arthur Hill.

Defense attorney Ken Hone contended that the shootings were in self-defense. But Deputy District Attorney Edward Louka argued that Jones acted “with murder on his mind.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)