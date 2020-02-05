Live Now
Man held for trial in shooting deaths of 2 men at campground

by: The Associated Press

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A north Philadelphia man has been ordered to stand trial in the shooting deaths of two men at a suburban campground last fall.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a district judge in Bucks County scheduled arraignment in county court next month for 41-year-old Miles Jones.

Prosecutors say an Oct. 10 argument at an annual get-together at Homestead Campground in West Rockhill Township ended in the deaths of 41-year-old Eric Braxton and 46-year-old Arthur Hill.

Defense attorney Ken Hone contended that the shootings were in self-defense. But Deputy District Attorney Edward Louka argued that Jones acted “with murder on his mind.”

