Man killed, woman wounded after car ambushed in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say a man was killed and a woman wounded when almost two dozen shots were fired at a car in southwest Philadelphia on Christmas Eve.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told The Philadelphia Inquirer that two gunmen ambushed the car just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Elmwood section.

Small says police found 22 shell casings from two separate guns, and the car had at least 10 bullet holes on the passenger side. The car struck at least five parked vehicles before flipping upside down.

The 19-year-old driver died at a hospital and a 20-year-old woman was in stable condition.

