Man kills woman with knife in front of children, wounds teen

PHILADELPHIA – Police say a man killed a woman in north Philadelphia, repeatedly stabbing her and even chasing her outside the home at one point in an attack that also critically injured a teenager.

A police spokeswoman says the 35-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her stomach and chest after the attack shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She was pronounced dead minutes later at a hospital. A 14-year-old boy found inside with a stab wound to his right thigh was taken by police to the hospital in critical condition. The stabbing was also witnessed by other children. Authorities arrested the 33-year-old suspect.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)