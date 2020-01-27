Man pleads guilty in mysterious explosions near Philadelphia

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges in a series of mysterious explosions the past three months in suburban Philadelphia.

Thirty-year-old David Surman Jr. pleaded guilty in Bucks County Court on Monday to conspiracy to possess and possession of weapons of mass destruction, criminal use of a communication facility and unlawful use of a computer for possessing child pornography.

He was sentenced to just short of one to two years in county jail and 10 years’ probation.

Surman was arrested in June 2018 after about three dozen explosions over several months, typically in the middle of the night. No one was hurt