Man pleads in teen’s slaying, is sentenced to 25 to 60 years

The Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 25 to 60 years in state prison in the slaying of a teenager shot in the bedroom of his eastern Pennsylvania home 7 1/2 years ago.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that 29-year-old Quante Cruz pleaded guilty Monday in Lehigh County Court to third-degree murder and burglary.

Investigators said he acknowledged having climbed a fire escape in Allentown and pushed in a bedroom air conditioner before shooting 17-year-old Kareem Fedd as he slept in August 2012.

Authorities have said the slaying was in retaliation for the shooting of a member of a rival gang.

