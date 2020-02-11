Man pleads to 3rd-degree murder in girlfriend’s death

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_5_218346

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend in western Pennsylvania last year.

Allegheny County prosecutors say they have agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 to 30 years in exchange for Tuesday’s plea by 60-year-old Derrick Avant.

He turned himself into authorities in April after an arrest warrant was issued in the death of 55-year-old Allison Fritzius.

Police say she was apparently stabbed to death in the couple’s Pitcairn apartment and a trail of blood led them to a porch where the body was found.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss