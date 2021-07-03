Man rescued after at least 3 days in an abandoned cistern in Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man was rescued after at least three days at the bottom of an abandoned stone cistern near the landmark pagoda overlooking the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading.

The Reading Eagle reports that the man was healthy enough to climb out on his own on a city fire department rope ladder Friday morning.

Fire department rescuers were dispatched shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday after police found him underground through the 3-foot-wide opening near the concrete steps at the foot of the stairs leading to the century-old landmark atop Mount Penn.

He had been reported missing and police started searching the area after finding his vehicle parked at the pagoda