Man scammed pet owners with claims of cancer-curing drugs, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania man is accused of running a scheme that took advantage of desperate dog owners who thought his medications could save their dying pets.

Jonathan Nyce, 70, is charged in federal court with wire fraud and the interstate shipment of misbranded animal drugs.

U. S. Attorney William McSwain said Nyce created several companies that claimed to develop drugs for treating cancer in dogs. The companies included “Canine Care,” “ACGT,” and “CAGT.”

The indictment alleges Nyce used websites to make false claims about the safety and effectiveness of his drugs, “Tumexal” and “Naturasone,” which were nothing more than bulk ingredients Nyce blended himself near his Collegeville home.

McSwain said Nyce convinced owners of terminally ill dogs to pay him hundreds of thousands of dollars for the drugs. He said Nyce also told customers their pets could become part of clinical trials if they paid large sums of money.