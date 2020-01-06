Man sentenced for killing girlfriend’s 4-year-old son

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man who admits he killed his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son will spend 30 to 60 years in prison.

A judge sentenced 22-year-old Keith Jordan Lambing on Monday, a week after he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and assault. The boy bled to death after being attacked by Lambing in March 2017.

Prosecutors say they opted against seeking the death penalty because the victim’s parents didn’t want to relive the crime at trial. Other charges, including rape, were dismissed.

