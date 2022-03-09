HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been sentenced by a grand jury to 24 months of imprisonment for illegal re-entry of a previously deported individual.

According to the release, Joel Luis- Aguilar,56, was sentenced to two years imprisonment, which will be served consecutively to a recently given sentence of two to 10 years for his tenth DUI.

Luis-Aguilar pleaded guilty to having illegally re-entered the United States sometime after his last removal in April of 2014. This was after he eluded examination by immigration officers.

He was found in the U.S. in conjunction with an arrest for DUI while also having an arrest warrant for a previous DUI charge.

He will is expected to be removed to Mexico after his sentence is completed.