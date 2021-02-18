Man shot, hospitalized after altercation with bail bondsman in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot by a bail bondsman who came to his Nanticoke home.

According to the assistant district attorney for Luzerne County, Sam Sanguedolce, the bondsman was let into the man’s home to serve a warrant. As the bondsman was leaving the home, the suspect allegedly pressed an gun to the neck of the bondsman, who pulled out a handgun and shot him.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police in Nanticoke have the entrance for Fairview Drive blocked off. County detectives are also on the scene, asking all residents to provide identification.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.