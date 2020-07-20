Man tubing down river slips into water, dies at hospital

BUSHKILL, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a New York City man died after falling off a tube he was using to float down the Delaware River in northeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area said Sunday that the 51-year-old man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was with a group of people floating on tubes in the river in Pike County but became separated from them, fell into the water and went under.

Members of his group and others brought him to shore and tried to revive him, but he died at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.