Manheim man charged for stabbing Coatesville City police officer

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Manheim man was arrested for stabbing a Coatesville City police officer at a Turkey Hill store in Coatesville on Friday and charged with attempted criminal homicide, according to the Chester County District Attorney.

Officer William Cahill and his partner were initially responding to a theft report from an employee when Michael White, 20, attacked the policed officer with a knife. Officer Cahill suffered multiple stab wounds to his head and face.

During the investigation, it was also revealed White told police he’d return the money he just stole as well as the $3,000 he had in a safe at home. Officers told him he was free to leave to get the money and they had a nice conversation in front of witnesses.

White shook Officer Cahill’s hand and then proceeded to shove him and stab him multiple times.

Officer Cahill was later transported to Reading Hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Chester County DA said this weekend White is charged with attempted criminal homicide of a police officer, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime and related offenses.

He’s in Chester County Prison and being held without bail.

“Every one of them is a true hero, especially today, Officer Cahill. We are all extremely grateful that Officer Cahill is on his way to a speedy recovery and for the quick response of law enforcement. This was another example of outstanding teamwork where Coatesville City Police, East Fallowfield, Sadsbury, West and East Brandywine, Caln and West Caln Police Departments, and the Chester County Detectives moved rapidly to secure everyone’s safety and stop further violence. Chester County is fortunate to have some of the best police anywhere in the world,” Chester County DA Deb Ryan said.

“Thank you to Chester County Detectives for assisting us in this tragic incident that hit way too close to home. It’s an indescribable feeling to get a call that one of your officers is down. The entire Coatesville City Police Department is thankful to the first-responders and the staff at Reading Hospital for putting our friend and colleague on the path to recovery,” Coatesville Police Chief Jack Laufer said.

This incident is still under investigation.