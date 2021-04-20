Marijuana advocates, state leaders to participate in march to legalize cannabis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — April 20, or 4/20, has long been known as the day to celebrate marijuana. Tuesday, the advocacy group NORML is hosting a march to urge lawmakers to legalize cannabis.

The march kicks off at 11 a.m. in Harrisburg on State Street near the Susquehanna River. It ends at the Capitol.

Several pro-cannabis groups are set to participate.

At the end, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and event organizers will dedicate a pardon box, which will be placed at the Dauphin County Courthouse.

Pardon boxes were first introduced by NORML. They are repurposed newspaper machines that have Pennsylvania pardon applications inside.

Lawmakers will discuss reform legislation, while activists will cover efforts to make medical marijuana more affordable.

NORML says more than 70% of Americans support legalizing marijuana, and more than 40% of them now live in states where it’s legalized.

In November, legalization was approved by voters in four states, including New Jersey.

“As neighboring states embrace all the benefits of cannabis reform, we in Pennsylvania are reminded of the continued impact of the criminalization of cannabis here in our state,” Jeff Riedy, the executive director of the Lehigh Valley chapter of NORML, said in a statement. “We know that annually in Pennsylvania, more than twenty thousand lives are ruined for a simple possession charge, and that must end now!”

NORML admits there are several lawmakers actively working to keep marijuana illegal.

People participating in this march will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks.