Married ex-teachers found guilty of child sexual abuse

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A man and wife who worked as teachers in northeastern Pennsylvania have been found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Nick and Ruth Baggetta were convicted Wednesday in Lackawanna County Court of institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors, and furnishing alcohol to minors, WBRE-TV reported. Ruth Baggetta was also found guilty of failing to report child abuse.

Prosecutors said Ruth Baggetta met the girl while working as a music and band teacher in the Lakelake School District. They said Nick Bagetta had inappropriate contact with the girl more than 20 times over two years, beginning when the victim was 16 years old, and Ruth Baggetta encouraged it.

Nick Baggetta, who worked at a charter school, faces a maximum of 22 years in prison at sentencing. He wife could spend up to 29 years behind bars.