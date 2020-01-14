Married former teachers get prison terms in sex abuse case

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – Married former teachers have been sentenced to prison terms following sex abuse convictions in Pennsylvania involving a teenage former student.

A Lackawanna County jury in June convicted 31-year-old Nicodemo Baggetta and 37-year-old Ruth Baggetta of institutional sexual assault and other charges.

President Judge Michael Barrasse sentenced Nick Baggetta to 4 1/2 to nine years in prison Tuesday and Ruth Baggetta to 2 1/2 to six years in prison.

The couple maintained that they were just trying to help the girl through mental health issues and the relationship wasn’t sexual.

