Maryland governor seeks lawsuit against Pennsylvania over Chesapeake Bay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In an ongoing battle to clean up the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland’s governor now wants to sue Pennsylvania over what he says is a lack of action to prevent pollution flowing south from the Susquehanna River.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter Wednesday to his attorney general, directing him to sue Pennsylvania for “repeatedly falling short of necessary pollution reduction goals” and to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to enforce the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load.

“The Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint requires all states that are a part of the watershed to do their part and that EPA has the responsibility to hold each party accountable,” said Harry Campbell, executive director of Chesapeake Bay Foundation Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania comprises 35% of the entire Chesapeake Bay watershed, and the Susquehanna River provides half of the total freshwater flow.

“So far, Pennsylvania’s elected officials have not made the investments necessary to meet those clean water commitments,” Campbell said.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s press secretary, J.J. Abbott, released a statement:

“Under Governor Wolf’s leadership Pennsylvania has made steady progress towards our Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals, and Governor Wolf has proposed $4.5 billion in resources for infrastructure improvements, including for water, in his Restore Pennsylvania plan leveraging a natural gas extraction tax. Instead of protracted litigation that will take resources away from our efforts to improve water quality in the watershed and undermine the partnership that has helped make progress, Governor Hogan’s time would be better spent convincing his Republican counterparts in Pennsylvania to support Governor Wolf’s plan.”

“A plan is only as good as it’s implemented and without the resources necessary to implement that plan, we will yet again fail to achieve the commitments of that and previous plans, dating back to over 10 years ago,” Campbell said.